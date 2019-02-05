Firemen rescue three-month-old baby locked in car

Seven firemen managed to prise open the car door within five minutes to rescue the three-month-old baby. — IStock.com pic via AFP

TANJUNG MALIM, Feb 5 — A couple panicked when their three-month-old daughter was locked inside a car in the Slim River Post Office compound here yesterday.

It was learned that in the 1.50pm incident, the baby who was in the rear seat of the Toyota Vios car, was automatically locked in the car as soon as her parents stepped out with her two-year old brother.

Slim River Fire and Rescue chief, Mohd Fazrul Azuan Norman said on receiving a distress call at 1.52pm, seven firemen including the Slim River EMRS unit rushed to the scene and managed to prise open the door within five minutes.

“When we arrived the baby was conscious and her parents were trying to force open the car door.

“The family was on their way to Teluk Intan from Shah Alam when they stopped at the post office to settle certain matters,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday. — Bernama