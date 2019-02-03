Rina Harun: Srikandi submitted two names for Semenyih

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun distributes mandarin oranges to members of the public at Taman Maluri, Cheras February 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The women wing (Srikandi) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has submitted two names from its wing as candidates for the upcoming by-election in Semenyih, Selangor.

Its chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun, however, said she is uncertain how many were taken into account for the shortlisted candidate, which she said currently sees eight potential individuals.

“We have submitted the names... two names were submitted from Srikandi. But it is up to the top leadership to decide in ensuring the best candidate stands for the state assembly seat.

“As of now, there are eight names shortlisted, but it has not yet been finalised,” she told reporters when met after a walkabout session in Taman Maluri, here, today.

Rina said the Srikandi wing has been mobilised since last week to identify the issues in the constituency.

She said among the issues that need to be addressed include ongoing flood problems as well as traffic issues.

“The flood issues have been going on since 60 years ago. Right now the weather is fine, but we still have to look into the matter,” she said.

Yesterday it was reported that Hulu Langat acting division chief Mohd Rais Zulkifli will be fielded for the Semenyih by-election, among six other shortlisted names.

Last week, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party has identified five to six potential candidates to contest in Semenyih.

He hinted that the candidate will likely be someone young who can appeal to the Selangor state constituents.

Semenyih’s previous assemblyman Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor died aged 57 on Jan 11 from a heart attack. He had been suffering from a variety of ailments including diabetes and high blood pressure for several years.

The Semenyih state by-election is scheduled to be on March 2. Candidate nominations will take place on Feb 16, with early voting on February 26.