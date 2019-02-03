Ikatan members welcomed, but no word on merger, says PPBM Srikandi chief

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun distributes mandarin oranges to members of the public at Taman Maluri, Cheras February 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Srikandi (Women) chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun says the party is open to accepting members from Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia on an individual basis.

However, she said if a merger were to take place between PPBM and Ikatan, then it would require the approval of the party’s leadership.

“We welcome individuals who would like to enter PPBM. But if it is on a party level, then that would require the approval from the top leadership,” she told reporters when met after a walkabout session in Taman Maluri, here, today.

It was reported yesterday that leaders of the Umno splinter party had attempted to propose a merger with PPBM, to no avail.

Ikatan has about 15,000 members, of whom 60 per cent are below the age of 40.

The rural and regional development minister said the matter was not raised in the recent presidential council meeting.

“It was not raised in the recent meeting. I myself cannot say much about it as I have only heard it from the media,” said Rina.

“However, if there is such proposal, it will be up to the party leadership to evaluate the matter thoroughly.”

Earlier, the Titiwangsa MP had distributed over 1,000 oranges to residents of Taman Maluri in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

She said a Chinese New Year open house will also be held here on February 10, from 7pm to 11pm.

“We have about 6,500 Chinese voters in the constituency, and we are expecting about 2,000 visitors to attend the open house,” she said.