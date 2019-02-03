Baru Bian: Continue being united to bring positive changes

This year would surely bring more challenges as the federal government continues to make much-needed improvements to the administration of the country, Baru said. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 3 — In his Chinese New Year’s message today, state PKR chief Baru Bian has called on his fellow Sarawakians to carry a message of change for the better, in the state.

“The momentum of change is unstoppable, and we will give our efforts a turbo boost this year as we move towards a brand new astrological cycle in 2020,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan’s victory in last year’s 14th general elections (GE14) while Sarawak is due to hold its state election in 2021.

He said during GE14 Malaysians were united by a single purpose to bring about a change to the government of the nation.

“Against all odds, we succeeded, and the past nine months have been about change and renewal for Malaysia.

“The report cards on the new government have been mixed so far, but that is to be expected as we find the best way forward.

“This year, the Year of the Pig will surely bring more challenges as the new federal government continues to make much-needed improvements to the administration of the country,” Baru said.

He urged Sarawakians to note that some of the positive aspects of the Pig’s personality are its honesty, trustworthiness, sincerity, bravery, intelligence and friendliness.

“Let us aspire to display these traits as we work together in this task of nation-building and fostering unity among the people of this country,” he added.

Baru, who is also Works Minister, said Sarawak is in an unusual situation, with the state government being in the opposition at the federal level.

“Nevertheless, the federal government will continue to cooperate with the state government for the advancement of Sarawakians, as there is a lot of work still to be done,” he said.