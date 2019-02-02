Wanita PKR wants law on violence against women, says Haniza

PKR Wanita leader Haniza Talha said currently there was no specific law on action for offenders of violence against women, including sexual harassment. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Feb 2 — The government has been urged to introduce a law on violence against women.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita leader Haniza Talha said currently there was no specific law on action for offenders of violence against women, including sexual harassment.

“What we have currently is just guidelines to address sexual harassment at work place. It is not enough because the offenders are just given warning.

“We want the government, particularly the Women’s Affairs and Welfare Ministry, to be stricter in this matter so that appropriate action can be taken against the offenders and to safeguard the women’s right,” she told reporters at a “Wanita Keadilan” convention here today.

Haniza said she would meet the minister concerned to propose the matter.

“There are more cases involving violence against women...because there is no specific law and for fear of being taken action or sacked, women prefer to keep quiet and remain in that situation,” she added.

Haniza, who is also Lembah Jaya Assemblywoman, advised victims of violence against women to seek help, including legal advice.

In another development, she said, Wanita PKR would continue to empower the role of women by generating economic activities to enable them to also contribute to the country’s economy. — Bernama