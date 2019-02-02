Slow-moving traffic along major highways this evening

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow moving as at 3pm following the long holiday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokeswoman said traffic was moving slowing from Juru to Perai, Seberang Jaya to Perai, Rawang to Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar to Tanjung Malim, Slim River to Sungkai, Tapah R&R to Tapah and Gopeng.

According to her, traffic is also slow moving from Nilai to Seremban R&R, Port Dickson to Senawang lay-by and from Skudai to Sedenak and Simpang Renggam.

“Heavy traffic is also reported from Singapore to Malaysia at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman when contacted said slow moving traffic was also seen from the Gombak toll plaza to Genting Sempah and from Lentang to Bentong while traffic at other locations is under control and moving smoothly.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and the Malaysian Highway Authority at 1800-88-7752 or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama