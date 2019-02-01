Seremban police nab duo for kidnapping toddler

A man and a woman were nabbed for kidnapping a four-year-old toddler in Rasah Jaya. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 31 — Police nab two individuals, aged 31 and 40 years, for kidnapping a four-year-old male toddler in an incident at 11.45am in Rasah Jaya, here.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Thiew Hock Poh said that, acting on information, both were detained by a police team from the Neeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters in Bukit Mantin, Nilai, at 2.20pm today.

“The suspects, a man and a woman, were detained and the boy was rescued. A urine test on the man found him positive for drugs,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

He said the suspects would be taken to the Seremban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order.

The case was investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code. — Bernama