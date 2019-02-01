Police: Robbery possible motive for factory worker’s murder at disused mining pond

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman (2nd right) speaks to reporters in Ipoh February 1, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 1 — Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman today said that the 23-year-old factory worker, who was found murdered at a disused mining pond in Khantan Baru, Chemor on January 23, could have been a victim of robbery.

He said the police were unable to find the victim’s personal belongings at the scene.

“The place where he was found was secluded and we suspect he was ambushed by robbers,” he said.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference at the state police contingent here today, Yahya added that the victim’s family said he was a good swimmer.

“So it makes no sense for him to drown in the pond as the place where he was found was not deep. Hence, we believe he was beaten unconscious before he was thrown into the water,” he continued, noting that the victim’s fishing rod was also snapped in two.

It was previously reported that Muhammad Azizul Roslan was found with bruises on his face and strangulation marks on his neck.