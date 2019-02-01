Ops Selamat: More accidents, fatalities in Selangor

Selangor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, Datuk K. Kumaran, launches the 14th Ops Selamat at Bukit Jelutong toll plaza in Shah Alam February 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 1 — A total of 1,564 accidents including 10 fatal cases involving 11 deaths were recorded within three days Ops Selamat in conjunction with the Chinese New Year in Selangor since January 29.

Selangor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, Datuk K. Kumaran said the number of cases had increased compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Last year, 1,350 accidents were recorded involving eight deaths, but this year it showed an increase in both the number of accidents and deaths.

“Selangor police will look into a strategy to ensure the accident rate is reduced to the minimum by focusing on accident-prone areas,” he said in a press conference after launching the 14th Ops Selamat at Bukit Jelutong toll plaza on Guthrie Highway here, today.

Also present were the Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Aziz Abdullah and Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Supt Azman Shariat.

Kumaran said, accident hotspots closely monitored by the police are in the district of Kuala Selangor namely Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan, Jalan Kuala Selangor-Rawang and Jalan Kuala Selangor-Kuala Lumpur.

He added that despite a reduction of accident cases recorded at Ops Selamat 2018 compared to Ops Selamat 2017, there was an increase in the number of summonses issued.

“A total of 5,865 cases were reported in 2017 and 5,799 cases last year, however, the number of summons issued increased from 43,691 summonses in 2017 to 54,221 summonses in 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumaran also advised the public who want to return to their hometown during the festive season to fill up the ‘balik kampung’ form and hand it to the nearest police station in their residential area.

He said the form can be downloaded through the official portal of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or at the nearest police station. — Bernama