Three youths arrested after attack on police post in Kulai

KULAI, Jan 31 — Three youths in their 20s have been arrested after they allegedly attacked the police post at Felda Taib Andak settlement here early yesterday, forcing the duty policeman to fire warning shots.

In the 5am incident, the youths attacked and damaged the police post with hoes in what is believed to be revenge on the policeman for the arrest of their friend, a suspected drug pusher in the settlement.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the duty policeman had followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) when he fired his weapon twice.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were warned to stop, but they did not heed the order and used the hoes to partly damage the police post and also a nearby parked car belonging to the policeman.

“The policeman then fired two warning shots in the air to de-escalate the tense situation,” said Mohd Khalil when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Mohd Khalil said further checks revealed that the suspects were angry with the policeman after the arrest of the suspected drug pusher.

“I would like to advise the public to respect the law and not take matters into their own hands. Please heed the orders of the police as we will not hesitate to use the full brunt of the law against anyone who is seen as a threat to public order and security,” said Mohd Khalil.

The police have classified the case under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly conduct in a gazetted police premise or station, as well as Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Felda Taib Andak was opened by the Federal Land Development Authority in 1960 and is one of earliest settlements in Johor.

With a total of 290,012 hectares, Felda Taib Andak has more than 600 families.