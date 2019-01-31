Still haven’t bought your CNY bus, train tickets? You’re out of luck

Passengers wait at KL Sentral station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Bus tickets to destinations in the east coast and northern region have been sold out since two weeks ago in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

A Bernama survey at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) here revealed that bus tickets for journeys from the Klang Valley to the east coast, like Kota Baru and Kuala Terengganu, from January 29 to February 4 as well as from February 8 to February 10 had all been sold out.

More than 80 per cent of return tickets from Klang Valley to the northern states, like Penang and Kedah, have also been snapped up.

According to a TBS staff who refused to be identified, there were still lots of tickets available for southern destinations.

“For those looking to buy tickets at the last minute, there are still tickets available for trips south to places like Melaka, Johor and Singapore,” she told Bernama, adding that some bus companies were forced to raise ticket prices due to the last-minute surge in demand.

“A total of 70 counters have been operating 24 hours daily from last Saturday and they will be open until the eve of the Chinese New Year for the convenience of the public. Five additional counters are also open from 7am to 11pm.”

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey of the Kuala Lumpur Central Station found that the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Intercity tickets from the Klang Valley to the east coast and north have been sold out as well.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said 89 per cent of Electric Train Services (ETS) tickets from January 31 to February 10 were sold out.

“Four additional ETS would operate the KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral routes from February 1 to February 4 and February 7 to February 10 to meet the high demand.

“A total of 9,984 additional tickets were set aside and 72 per cent of them have been sold since January 14,” he told reporters after distributing Chinese New Year packets to KTMB passengers here.

He said of the 16,000 Intercity return tickets put up for sale for the Gemas-Padang Besar route, 71 per cent had been sold for the trips from tomorrow until February 4 and from February 7 to February 10. — Bernama