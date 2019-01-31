Soon to head trade body, ‘Superman’ Hew offers to take back pro-China remark

Hew sought to convey that he now held a more neutral view over the South China Sea territorial dispute. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Former DAP man Hew Kuan Yew offered to apologise today for saying the “South China Sea belongs to China” in 2016, after it was announced that he will soon head the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC).

The politician, often called “Superman Hew” for his penchant for T-shirts with the superhero’s emblem, resigned from DAP over the remark made in July 2016 and maintained now that he was simply stating his personal opinion at the time.

Today, he also sought to convey that he now held a more neutral view over the territorial dispute, saying the matter should be based on Asean’s “‘South China Sea Declaration of Action” for a peaceful resolution.

“I am also willing to apologise to the people of the country on all kinds of disputes arising from this issue,” he said in his posting today.

MORE TO COME