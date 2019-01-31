Kluang couple who claimed ‘possessed’ friend killed self nabbed for murder

The arrest was made after a post-mortem conducted on the 26-year-old victim found that there were elements of crime. — IStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — A couple was arrested for allegedly killing a man in Taman Kiara Mas 2, Kluang near here on January 17.

Kluang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the husband and wife aged 47 and 41 respectively, were arrested at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom at 4pm on Wednesday (Jan 23).

The arrest was made after a post-mortem conducted on the 26-year-old victim found that there were elements of crime.

Mohd Abduh said before the arrest, the two suspects had claimed that the victim had used a parang to injure them after which he killed himself by stabbing on his chest.

He added the couple had also claimed that the victim seemed to be possessed and had stabbed himself. The case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

“However, after the post mortem report, police were suspicious as there seemed to be some elements of crime against the victim. We then arrested the couple and from our interrogations, one of the suspects claimed to have stabbed the victim and caused his death.

“The victim is an employee at a financial institution,” Mohd Abduh told Bernama here today.

He added that with disclosure of the new facts, the case was now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 324 of the same code. — Bernama