Principal charged with sexually assaulting four male students

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 29 — A school principal pleaded not guilty in two separate Sessions Courts here today, to four counts of committing physical sexual assault on four male students last year.

In the first court the 55-year-old man was charged with committing the offence on two 13-year-old students in a school in Permatang Tok Jaya here on April 6 and July 13 respectively.

Judge Noorhayati Mohamed Yunus granted the accused bail of RM27,000 with one surety and set February 25 for mention.

Meanwhile, in another court the principal was charged with committing similar acts on two other students aged 11 and 14.

The offences were alleged committed in the school premises at 4pm and 11pm on October 10 last year.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof allowed the accused bail of RM27,000 with one surety for both charges.

The court also fixed February 25 for mention. — Bernama