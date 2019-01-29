Police record Perak babysitter’s statement after boy dies of suspected abuse

The boy, who died due to bleeding in the head, was believed to have been abused by the babysitter who is also the wife of a policeman, at the IPD (police) quarters in Manjung. ― AFP pic

LUMUT, Jan 29 — Police yesterday recorded a statement from the babysitter of a nine-month-old baby boy who died recently.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said police had recorded the statement from the woman in her thirties and called relevant witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

“A transparent, detailed and fair investigation will be carried out to find out the actual cause of the incident,” he said when contacted here today.

“The development of the investigations will be announced after the case is referred to the Perak public prosecutor,” he said.

Muhammad Hanif said there would be no compromise in the investigations and the perpetrator would be brought to book, if found guilty.

Muhammad Firas Danial Muhammad Nizar passed away at the Children’s Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) in Ipoh at 2.49pm yesterday.

The baby boy, who died due to bleeding in the head, was believed to have been abused by the babysitter who is also the wife of a policeman, at the IPD (police) quarters in Manjung. — Bernama