Man gets five months’ jail for sending lewd messages to stranger

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — An unemployed man found the hard way that it is a big no-no to send lewd messages.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat today ordered Muhamat Mustazah Mukhtar, 34, to be jailed five months for committing this offence after the accused pleaded guilty.

The accused had repeatedly sent lewd messages via the WhatsApp application to a 49-year-old woman who did not know him.

He committed the offence at Hotel Tamu, Jalan Raja Alang, Dang Wangi here at around 1.30pm on December 17 last year.

Police picked him up after the victim lodged a report.

The accused was liable to be jailed up to five years or fined or both. — Bernama