Malaysia up marginally in 2018's global corruption ladder

Transparency International-Malaysia president Datuk Akhbar Satar speaks at a media briefing on TI's Corruption Perception Index 2018 in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Malaysia rose one spot in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2018, which was coincidentally released on the same day the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) was launched.

Malaysia is now 61st out of 180 countries measures, although its score in the CPI was unchanged at 47 out of 100.

“The possibility to improve is there, provided that this morning the prime minister just launched the NACP,” the watchdog's Malaysian chapter president Datuk Akhbar Satar told the press.

“There is a possibility for us to improve, provided that it's not the job of the MACC alone. We have to look at sincere political will, the effectiveness of MACC, and support from the public,” he added, referring to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission by its initials.

In the index released simultaneously worldwide today, Denmark topped the list with the score of 88, followed by New Zealand (87), and third place shared by Finland and Singapore (85 each).

The second highest-ranking country in the region after Singapore was Brunei at 31st place with a score of 63.

Malaysia placed third in Southeast Asia.

MORE TO COME