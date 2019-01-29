Loke backs traffic cams, says work in changing bad road behaviour

Transport Minister Anthony Loke addresses members of the media at the Dengkil RnR January 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Jan 29 — Highway concessionaire Plus Malaysia Bhd’s proposal for speed cameras along the North-South Highway and the Penang Bridge could serve as a psychological deterrent to traffic offenders, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said as much as 90 per cent of drivers tend to slow down whenever they encounter any of the 45 speed cameras situated at accident hotspots nationwide.

“The psychological impact it has cannot be underestimated. In fact, the latest statistics available for 2018 have indicated a reduction in road fatalities nationwide,” Loke said during the Chinese New Year Road Safety Campaign 2019 at the Dengkil Southbound R&R.

When asked about the update on Plus’ speed camera proposal, he said it is still being worked out.

“As before we have not committed to anything just yet, since Plus will have to procure the equipment according to our specifications and present it to us before another decision can be made.

“However they did suggest installing 11 additional speed cameras along the North-South Highway, with a yet-undetermined number of cameras along the Penang Bridge. The locations will be decided by us,” Loke said.

He added the study on the Penang Bridge accident on Jan 20 that killed a 20-year-old student is currently being carried out by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, which will then be passed on to the ministry.

“We, in turn, will give the report to other relevant authorities. It should be completed within a month’s time. Whatever the case, I support any initiative to increase safety standards,” Loke said.

He was asked as to whether he agreed with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s remarks on Jan 21 that the management of both the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge should review the specification of its guardrails.

This year’s road safety campaign for the Chinese New Year, starting today until February 12, will consist of four programmes focusing on education, enforcement, prevention, along with the combination of monitoring and evaluation.

The Road Transport Department and the police have also prohibited certain classes of heavy vehicles including cement mixers or container lorries from using the highways at certain hours, on February 2 and 3, to February 9 and 10, covering the periods immediately before and after the festivities.

According to police statistics, the number of traffic accidents from the start of 2018 until September that year is 410,926, compared to 533,875 in that same period for 2017.

Similarly, the number of traffic fatalities from the start of 2018 until September is 4,823, compared to 6,740 for 2017.