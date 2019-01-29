China croons in bid to remind Malaysia of decades-old ties (VIDEO)

China’s national flag is seen outside the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Chinese embassy here has released a song recounting the nearly half-century of diplomatic relations between the two countries, amid Putrajaya’s efforts to unwind infrastructure projects signed by the previous administration.

The song titled Bahu Kiri, Bahasa Malaysia for “left shoulder”, is sung by teen Malaysian singers — Jeryl Lee Pei Ling and Siti Nurmasyitah Mohd Yusoff — in both Mandarin and BM.

Its words seek to emphasise a brotherly love between the two countries whose relations are currently tense over Putrajaya’s bid to axe several projects offered to Chinese firms, over suspicions that these involved corruption linked to 1MDB.

“Only you can calm my heart when troubles arise. You are here for me for life,” reads one line of the lyrics.

The lyrics also touch on the titular left shoulder, which is “saved for you to lean on.”

According to a Chinese embassy spokesman, the release of the song marks the beginning of a one-year effort to celebrate the two countries’ ties that will also include a micro-movie.

Malaysia formed official relations with China in 1974 during the time of second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein. His son, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, had sought to reinforce this during his term as the sixth prime minister, in an apparent bid to tap his late father’s legacy.

Najib, who was voted out in the 14th general election and is currently fighting tens of charges related to corruption and money laundering, made a concerted push in 2016 to restore relations with China that had been strained by the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

In March 2014, MH370 vanished while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers, 153 of whom were Chinese nationals. Malaysia’s erratic handling of the search-and-rescue had upset Beijing at the time.

When Najib and Barisan Nasional lost the general election last year, however, the new Pakatan Harapan administration moved swiftly to try and undo several multi-billion infrastructure projects awarded to Chinese firms on a turnkey basis.

Earlier this month, US-based news outlet Wall Street Journal published an expose alleging that China had colluded with Najib administration officials in such infrastructure projects to help divert funds to the ailing 1MDB at the time.

Both Beijing and Najib have denied these claims.

Putrajaya has already cancelled two gas pipeline projects worth over RM10 billion that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said had been almost fully paid out despite no physical work being done.

Still in the air is the RM81 billion East Coast Rail Link that is billed as the flagship project of the Belt-Road Initiative in Malaysia, with conflicting statements from Malaysian ministers alternately saying it is cancelled or “postponed.”

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been blunt with his views on such projects during his trip to Beijing last year, when he broached the topic of “neo-colonialism” to set the tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leaders.

Despite the apparent coolness, Malaysia is aware that China remains a vital partner both for diplomacy and trade.

Malaysian ministers, Lim in particular, have repeatedly emphasised that the country remains committed to maintaining cordial ties with the superpower.