IGP vows action against cops who flout smoking ban (VIDEO)

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said action will be taken against police personnel found flouting the law. — Picture By Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — Action will be taken against police officers who violate the smoking ban at restaurants, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said police will conduct an investigation where appropriate action will be taken against police personnel who are found flaunting the law, after a video featuring a policeman smoking in a non-smoking area went viral on social media.

“The policeman was wearing a police uniform and the government has also enforced the law against smoking.

“Such an act (by the policeman) is seen as unethical and is unacceptable,” said Mohamad Fuzi after a meeting with the police Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department heads at the Johor police contingent headquarters.

Pls explain this, why police can smoke without 3 meter far from the table? @PDRMsia #malaysiabaru pic.twitter.com/bO2vOJF9Eu — Jimjar (@Jimjar420) January 26, 2019

During the weekend, an unidentified person took an eight-second video featuring a policeman in a dark blue operation uniform and wearing a beret, smoking a cigarette while sitting in a restaurant featuring a no-smoking sign.

The video, believed to have been uploaded and made viral on January 26, also panned in to a sticker in the restaurant at an unknown location that clearly showed it was a non-smoking premises.

The short video was made viral on Facebook, Twitter and also WhatsApp.

The government has enforced a no-smoking ruling in restaurants nationwide since January 1.

During the first six months of the no-smoking ruling at restaurants, offenders will be let off with a verbal warning. After the six-month period, offenders face a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two-year jail term.

Food premise operators who fail to display no-smoking signs face a maximum fine of RM3,000 or six months’ jail, and also another maximum RM5,000 fine or one year’s jail for not enforcing the smoking ban.