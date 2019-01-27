PAS leader predicts Semenyih win if Cameron Highlands momentum kept

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said that voters are now aware of PH’s empty promises and Barisan Nasional’s win in Cameron Highlands is proof that the opposition is gaining support since GE14. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A PAS leader has predicted that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will lose the Semenyih by-election if the opposition keeps their momentum and focuses on the ruling coalition’s faults.

PAS Youth chief said that voters are now aware of PH’s empty promises and Barisan Nasional’s win in Cameron Highlands is proof that the opposition is gaining support since GE14.

“Ramli’s win is a positive sign that the people are beginning to understand the value and effectiveness of the opposition,” he said in a statement.

“If we continue this momentum into the Semenyih by-elections I’m confident we can beat PH again.”

“The public’s faith in PH has collapsed after they failed to fulfil the many promises made during the previous general elections.

“Their loss in Cameron Highlands by a larger margin than the general elections shows how much the people prefer the opposition and they are fed up of DAP’s (Democratic Action Party) political extremism,” Khalil said.

Orang Asli and BN candidate, Ramli Mohd Nor, won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat last night.

With Ramli’s 12,038 votes sweeping 56.18 per cent, BN comfortably retained its uninterrupted grip on Cameron Highlands from the last four elections creation in 2003.

M. Manogaran the PH candidate won 8,800 votes or 41.07 per cent of the votes, while the two independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee had a combined tally of 590 votes, or just below 3 per cent.

In the GE14 last year, a five-cornered fight in Cameron Highlands saw BN winning narrowly by only 597 votes in a stiff fight against PH while PAS took almost 15 per cent of the votes cast.

The Election Court later nullified the results of the 14th general election over evidence of vote-buying.

After their mutual losses in GE14, the conservative Islamist party and the BN coalition joined forces to take on their new common foe, Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Parliament and in the four by-elections that have been called since.