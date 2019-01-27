Anwar: PKR considering price controls, welfare reforms

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that his party was considering efforts to curb the rising cost of living. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — After Pakatan Harapan (PH) lost the Cameron Highlands by-election, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that his party was considering efforts to curb the rising cost of living.

He said the PKR leadership discussed at a meeting today ways to control the prices of goods and several working papers to reform social welfare programmes.

“Keadilan is committed to concentrating on the people’s welfare and lives as the basis of our struggle,” Anwar said in a statement.

PH’s M. Manogaran from DAP lost the Cameron Highlands race to Barisan Nasional direct candidate Ramli Mohd Nor by over 3,000 votes.