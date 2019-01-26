Six months too short for Sarawak committee on MA63, chief minister says

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said that if the steering committee could not come to a decision during the six-month timeframe given, he would let the ‘people decide’ at the next state election due in 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 26 — Sarawak needs more than six months to resolve certain matters on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Federal Constitution that were left on the table after the first state-federal meeting last month.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said that if the steering committee could not come to a decision during the six-month timeframe given, he would let the “people decide” at the next state election due in 2021.

“We need more than six months because some of the issues are sensitive,” he said at the townhall session held in conjunction with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone One political seminar here.

He was referring to the timeframe set by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the committee to come up with decisions.

The committee had its first meeting on December 17 last year, chaired by Dr Mahathir.

Among the issues raised by the state at the meeting was the need to review the special allocation for Sarawak under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution and the residual power under Article 77 of the Federal Constitution.

The other issues are in relation to education, medical and health.

Abang Johari said the state’s rights will be made an issue in the coming state election.

“If they do not agree, then I will let the people decide in the election what they want to do with the issues, many of which are sensitive,” he replied to a question from the floor at the town hall session.

Abang Johari was asked what the state government would do if the committee does not accept the issues raised by Sarawak on state’s rights enshrined in the MA63 and the Federal Constitution.

The chief minister said the state should not be pressured to accept any decision to which it does not agree.