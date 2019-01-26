Minister: Mechanism on claiming alimony to be tabled in Cabinet next month

Datuk Mujahid Yusof said the mechanism of having banks to impose certain restrictions on men who neglect paying alimony to their former wives after their divorce will be brought to the Cabinet next month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TELUK INTAN, Jan 26 — The mechanism of having banks to impose certain restrictions on men who neglect paying alimony to their former wives after their divorce will be brought to the Cabinet next month, said Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said the Finance Ministry, Attorney General’s Chambers and Public Service Department had given their feedback and the matter is expected to be implemented this year.

“The court which makes an order in respect of alimony and child maintenance has the bailiff power to ensure the enforcement of the court’s decision, but this is not being done.”

Mujahid, who is also Parit Buntar MP, said this to reporters after opening the Islam Rahmatan Lil Alamin seminar here today.

Earlier, Mujahid said the government was considering more stringent measures including imposing bank restrictions on former husbands who were reluctant to provide maintenance for their former spouses and children.

He said the move was to protect the interests of women and children as well as to ensure that the men fulfill their responsibilities after the divorce.

Elaborating Mujahid said the mechanism was to allow the Shariah Judiciary Department to make claims from the ex-husband’s contributions to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and bank accounts to pay alimony to their ex-wives as had been decided by the Shariah Court.

He added that many women were not afforded justice in terms of alimony which had been decided by the Shariah court, so enforcement measures would have to be stepped up. — Bernama