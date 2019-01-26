BN declares Cameron Highlands vote a ‘referendum’ on Pakatan

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Cameron Highlands by-election is a ‘referendum’ on Pakatan Harapan after nearly nine months in Putrajaya. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — The Cameron Highlands by-election is a “referendum” on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) after nearly nine months in Putrajaya, acting Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan asserted tonight.

He said BN’s victory by 3,200-vote margin against PH in the Pahang parliamentary seat reflected public dissatisfaction towards the federal government.

“The win is a referendum of the people who are not satisfied with the performance of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“The people have opened their eyes. The ruling government did not fulfil their promises and the people are disappointed,” Mohamad told reporters at SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah where BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor was declared the winner just minutes earlier.

MORE TO COME