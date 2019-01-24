New Agong to be elected today

Istana Negara is seen at dusk in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Conference of Rulers is convening a special meeting today to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong who will reign for a term of five years according to a system that is unique in the world.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10.30am at Istana Negara, will see the nine Malay Rulers cast their ballot papers during the election process.

The office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong became vacant on January 6 when Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, resigned from the office of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Article 32(3) of the Federal Constitution in a move unprecedented in the history of the institution of the monarchy in the country.

The election of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since independence in 1957 followed an order based on the seniority of each Ruler in terms of the length of reign, beginning with Negri Sembilan and moving on to Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak, thus completing the first cycle.

The second cycle has thus far seen the election of the Rulers from six states as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, leaving the Rulers from Pahang, Johor and Perak, in that order, to complete this cycle. — Bernama