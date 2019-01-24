FT Ministry mulls food bank at Selayang wholesale market

Khalid said the ministry will review a proposal suggesting the establishment of a food bank at Selayang wholesale market. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Federal Territories Ministry will review the proposal to create a special facility in the Selayang wholesale market to facilitate traders in the market to contribute to the Food Bank programme in Kuala Lumpur.

Its minister Khalid Abdul Samad said with this facility the traders would be able to not only gather excessive and unsold food items but also items which have been set aside for the purpose.

“We are aware that lots of food ended up wasted due to surplus distribution, not just from wholesale markets, but also from restaurants and hotels.

“We accept not just the surplus food items but if there are people who want to contribute when there is a programme to help the needy, they are most welcome to hand them over to us. What’s important food items must be of good quality and safe to eat,” he said during the KL Food Bank vegetable distribution programme at Wangsa Maju, here.

At the event over 500 households, mainly from the Seri Gombak People’s Housing Project (PPR), received about five tons of perishable food items donated by the Selayang wholesale market traders. — Bernama