Deputy minister: Health Ministry to find-tune ways to tackle rabies in Sarawak

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye says it is time for a new approach be taken to tackle the rabies outbreak, which has claimed many lives. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Jan 24 ― The Health Ministry and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) will finetune ways to address the rabies epidemic in the state, says Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said it was time that a new approach be taken to tackle the outbreak, which has claimed many lives.

“Thus, my working visit to Sarawak is to discuss issues related to the rabies epidemic, besides seeking immediate steps to fight it, with the state’s Deputy Chief Ministers as well as Housing and Local Government Minister tomorrow.”

Dr Lee said this to reporters during his visit to the Dog Bite Clinic and Infectious Disease Isolation Ward at the Sarawak General Hospital, here, today.

Since it was declared an epidemic on July 1 2017, the number of confirmed cases of rabies among humans in Sarawak until Jan 18 stood at 17, with 16 deaths.

On the latest status of the construction of Petra Jaya Hospital, he said the tender process had been completed and work would resume by the middle of the year.

“The ministry recognises the problems and congestion faced by the general hospitals in major cities throughout the state.

“Therefore, the ministry will strive to speed up the construction of all hospitals and clinics in the state to overcome the problem of congestion,” he said.

Dr Lee also said that construction of the RM40 million Tabuan Jaya Clinic and RM30 million Siburan Clinic would start this year while that of the RM40 million Serian Clinic would begin next year. ― Bernama



