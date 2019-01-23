Perak welcomes federal plans to lower affordable homes’ cost

Ahmad Faizal said under Budget 2019, the state has allocated RM71.7 million for the construction of low and medium-cost and affordable housing. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 23 — The Perak state government today welcomed the federal government’s plan to assist developers in lowering their construction costs for affordable homes.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said for Perak, the state provides suitable sites for the construction of such homes.

“It is hoped with the state’s incentive, cheaper homes can be built for those in need,” he said.

Speaking to reporters before chairing the weekly state executive councillors’ meeting at the State Secretariat building here today, Ahmad Faizal said under Budget 2019, the state has allocated RM71.7 million for the construction of low and medium-cost and affordable housing.

It was reported in Berita Harian today that the Housing and Local Government Ministry would assist private developers in reducing construction cost for affordable housing.

Ahmad Faizal also voiced his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the barring of Israeli athletes, who are part of the World Para Swimming Championships to be held in Sarawak from July 29 to August 4, from entering Malaysia.

He said he too was a victim of Israel’s atrocity in 2010 when he was held on board MV Rachel Corrie in international waters.

“The international community should condemn the act,” he said.

MV Rachel Corrie was the last of the aid ships of the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla.