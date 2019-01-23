Kulasegaran: Join TVET to increase chance of getting hired at SMEs

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (centre) speaks to reporters during a visit to TalentCorp’s office in Kota Damansara January 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — Small businesses will be more willing to take in graduates if they have undergone technical and vocational education and training (TVET), Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

He said since TVET in Malaysia is already paid for by the government, it was the best option for youths to arm themselves with skills.

“Furthermore parents should also encourage their children to study in TVET. That way SMEs would be more willing to absorb them when they eventually join the workforce,” Kulasegaran said during a visit to TalentCorp Malaysia’s office.

He was responding to PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s advice to the government to assist youths in finding jobs at small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In a post on his blog yesterday, Rafizi said he also believed the government can help to increase the marketability of youths without having to spend “a single cent”.