Family wants justice after son killed in Penang Bridge crash

The Mazda CX5 SUV that plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge on January 20, 2019, is recovered. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG JAYA, Jan 23 — The family of Moey Yun Peng, 20, the college student who was killed after his sports utility vehicle plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge following an accident on Sunday, wants the authorities to conduct a thorough probe so that justice is served.

His elder brother, who only wanted to be knowns as Dennis, said the family accepted what had happened and hoped the authorities would leave no stone unturned so that justice is done for Yun Peng.

"We leave it to the police and hope we can be given privacy to mourn our loss,” he told reporters after arriving at the Seberang Jaya Hospital’s Forensics Department here tonight to claim Yun Peng’s body.

He also hoped that the public will not make baseless speculation on what actually happened and also not disturb the probe.

He added that the funeral would be held at the Berapit Chinese Cemetery tomorrow.

In the 3am incident, the Mazda CX-5 Yun Peng was driving was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vios before it plunged into the sea from the bridge.

The search and rescue team had an arduous task in the retrieval operation because of the depth (15 metres) and fast currents.

They only succeeded in raising the wreck at 6.07pm yesterday.

Yun Peng’s body was in the driver’ seat with the safety belt still fastened. — Bernama