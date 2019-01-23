Factory worker found murdered at disused mining pond in Chemor

IPOH, Jan 23 — A 23-year-old factory worker was found murdered at a disused mining pond in Khantan Baru, Chemor today.

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said initial investigations showed the victim identified as Muhammad Azizul Roslan had bruises on his face and strangulation marks on his neck.

“There were multiple bruises including on the victim’s left eye, left cheek, left ear and strangulation marks on the neck,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ali said the victim’s father told the police that the victim went to the mining pond to fish.

The police found a broken fishing rod at the crime scene which they believe belonged to the victim.

“The victim’s father said Muhammad Azizul left the house at about 1.30pm on Tuesday and he only realised that his son failed to return home at 3am today.

“The father then lodged a police report and with the help of the police, managed to locate his son’s motorcycle at the disused mining pond,” said Mohd Ali, adding that the body was found at the scene later.

The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here where a post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.

The police classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.