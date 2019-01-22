Remand extended for Sibu babysitter over death of baby

Police arrested the 39-year-old woman for allegedly abusing Aariz Harraz Zahin Azman on January 8 at her house following a report by the victim’s father. ― AFP pic

SIBU, Jan 22 — The remand order against the babysitter who is being investigated for allegedly killing a nine-month-old baby boy at Jalan Permai here two weeks ago, has been extended to January 28.

The extension of the remand order was issued by the Magistrate’s Court here to enable further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police arrested the 39-year-old woman for allegedly abusing Aariz Harraz Zahin Azman on January 8 at her house following a report by the victim’s father.

She was previously remanded for seven days after the boy succumbed to his injuries at 11.55am on January 13.

Doctor’s initial report revealed that the boy had suffered, among others, a brain haemorrhage and skull fracture. — Bernama