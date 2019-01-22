Multiple shots fired at car near Malaysia-Thailand border, occupants still give cops the slip

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan said the 7th Battalion personnel of the General Operations Force (PGA) shot at the car while patrolling the area at 1.45am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TANAH MERAH Jan 22 — The police were forced to open fire at a car whose driver attempted to mow them down at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Rantau Panjang early this morning.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan said the 7th Battalion personnel of the General Operations Force (PGA) shot at the car while patrolling the area at 1.45am.

He said police saw two cars with suspicious-looking occupants near the second exit of the Customs and Quarantine Immigration Complex (ICQ).

“Our personnel were trying to get closer to the vehicles to inspect when the driver of one of the cars picked up speed and tried to mow them down,” he told reporters after closing of the “Penyampaian Watikah Pelantikan Pemimpin Kecil 2019” at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Suria (1) here.

Hassanuddin said the driver of the car had acted aggressively, and police were forced to release five shots at the tyres of car that he was driving.

“All the suspects managed to escape and we were unable to identify the number of suspects in the car as it had dark tinted glass. We believe the suspects are engaged in smuggling activities that involve either drugs, firearms or illegal immigrants to the state,” he said.

He said the police found a car involved in the incident using the vehicle registration number from a northern state.

He added that the car was later traced in a northern state. — Bernama