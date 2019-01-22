Dr M says Pakatan parties may sometimes butt heads but all equal

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said at the moment his government is seen to be corruption-free. — Bernama pic

VIENNA, Jan 22 — There are some instances of differences among the coalition partners in Pakatan Harapan but all parties are working well together, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said during a dialogue session here yesterday with Malaysians living in Austria and Slovakia.

“We have four big and equally strong parties in Pakatan Harapan.

“Sometimes we have our differences but we manage to reach a consensus on issues,” the prime minister said in reply to a question on whether there was infighting within Pakatan Harapan and if this would affect the current government.

To a question on corruption, Dr Mahathir said his government was serious about tackling the scourge.

“We have set up a committee to look into this. We meet monthly to evaluate whether the steps we are taking are effective, on what are the loopholes and how we can overcome them,” he added.

The prime minister said that at the moment his government is seen to be corruption-free.

“Nobody is saying that the administration is corrupt. We are held to be clean.

“I cannot say if we will be corruption-free in the future but at the moment people say we are not corrupt,” he added.