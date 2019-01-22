Cops nab university students over drug possession

The five, aged between 21 and 24, are being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession. ― Foto AFP

KUALA KANGSAR, Jan 22 — Five people, including four undergraduates of a private institution here have been arrested after police found dried leaves, believed to be cannabis at their home.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Rozali Ibrahim said the leaves, weighing 1.29 grams, were found in a plastic.

“The seizure was made in a house at Taman Chandan Puteri here at 4am on Monday,” he said in a statement here today.

Rozali added that police also found a plastic bottle believed to be used for smoking the cannabis and a grinder, believed to be used to grind the leaves.

“Of the five, aged between 21 and 24, two tested positive for cannabis,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession that carries a jail term of not less than five years and at least 10 strokes of the cane.