Kit Siang: Emulate late Karpal, Nik Aziz as great icons for Malaysia Baharu

DAP's Lim Kit Siang said he wanted Karpal Singh (pic) and Nik Aziz to be the example for all Malaysians to promote harmony, goodwill and tolerance in a New Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Malaysians should emulate the late Karpal Singh and Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat as examples for peace and goodwill in Malaysia Baharu, Lim Kit Siang said today.

In his latest Thaipusam greeting, the DAP adviser said he wanted Karpal and Nik Aziz to be the example for all Malaysians to promote harmony, goodwill and tolerance among Malaysians across the board in a New Malaysia.

“This is so that Malaysia can be a model of peaceful multi-religious diversity for the world but also showcasing to the world in dismantling walls of misunderstanding, hatred and intolerance among religions,” he said in a statement today.

Lim recalled an incident that took place during Thaipusam Day celebrations where Nik Aziz visited Karpal at his home in 2013.

“Nik Aziz had celebrated his own 82nd birthday in Karpal’s home and offered the latter a slice of his birthday cake.

“Karpal then replied that it was nice of Nik Aziz to come and despite differences shared between the two, they got along.

“Karpal added Nik Aziz was one of those people whom you cannot hate as he exudes friendliness,” Lim said.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP said that birthday meeting was one of the last spectacular moments of Karpal that Malaysians remember before a fatal road accident claimed the latter’s life three months later.

“Therefore on the first Thaipusam since PH took over last May, let the example set by Karpal and Nik Aziz inspire Malaysia’s distinct contribution to international peace and human civilisation,” he said.