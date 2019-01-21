Guan Eng asks for patience as govt works to improve economy

Lim Guan Eng addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya January 8, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — Malaysians need to be patient while the new government attempts to restore the fiscal position of the country, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said tonight.

Lim said it would take three years to restore Malaysia’s fiscal position following the 1MDB scandal, and getting back on track to roar again as Asia’s economic tiger.

“When the country’s fiscal position has been restored, we will slowly progress, and we hope that the people can have the patience,” he said when addressing the Hindu devotees in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration at Penang Waterfall Hilltop Temple here.

He said it was not easy to make a comeback after losing billions of ringgit but the Pakatan Harapan would strive with “every beat of our heart to deliver the promises that we have made to the people of Malaysia”.

Earlier, Lim attended the special prayers ceremony in Sri Meenakshi Temple and Nattukotai Chettiar Temple, Penang in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival.

Also present for the prayer ceremony were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, State Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P. Ramasamy, State Women, Family, Non-Muslim Affairs and Gender Inclusivity Committee chairman Chong Eng and Member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera Wong Hon Wai. — Bernama