Employers, take note: Stiffer fines if you don’t protect safety of construction workers

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Employers who do not protect their workers from occupational risks and hazards at construction sites may soon be punished by heavier fines, following proposed amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 1994.

The Star reported Department of Occupational Safety and Health director-general Omar Mat Piah as saying that the amendments will increase the current fine rate of RM50,000, although he did not say by how much, only that it would be “significant.”

The amendments will ensure the Guidelines on Occupational Safety and Health in Construction Industry (Management) becomes mandatory under Osha, and will also hold development project owners and designers culpable for construction safety and health, together with employers and main contractors.

It will be tabled during the upcoming Parliamentary session in March.

Omar said Osha delineated the employers’ general duties in ensuring the safety and health of their employees, among others.

“But they are unclear for the client and designer who are physically uninvolved in construction activities.

“The new amendments will see the health and welfare of workers secured during the planning, design, construction and maintenance works,” he said.

It also takes into account other parties who participate in the construction industry, including developers, architects, engineers, planners and quantity surveyors.

Omar explained that occupational safety and health issues are preferably solved as early as possible, during the planning and design stages.