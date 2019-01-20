Penang man held for slapping doctor who refused to give wife MC

The police said the doctor at Penang Hospital did not feel that the wife’s condition warranted an MC. — Malay Mail file pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — The police have detained a lorry driver who slapped a doctor at the Emergency Unit of the Penang Hospital for refusing to give his wife a medical certificate (MC), early today.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said in the 1am incident, the 29-year-old doctor who was attending to his wife, in her 30s, did not see the justification to issue the MC.

“This riled up the husband and he slapped the doctor on the left cheek before fleeing,” he told reporters here.

He said the doctor lodged a police report and the police arrested the 38-year-old husband in Datuk Keramat here at 2.20 am.

He added that the man also tested positive for drugs and had a past criminal record. — Bernama