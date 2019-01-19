PPBM hints at fielding local candidate for Semenyih by-election

PPBM has hinted it will be placing a local candidate in the Semenyih state constituency by-election to be held next month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Jan 19 — Parti Pribumi PPBM Malaysia (PPBM) has hinted it will be placing a local candidate in the Semenyih state constituency by-election to be held next month.

PPBM Supreme Council member Abu Bakar Yahya said the party wished to pick a candidate who knew the local community and could go down the field at any time.

“It’s best to field a local candidate who is familiar with the community there,” he said when asked to comment whether PPBM Selangor had finalised its list of candidates for the by-election.

Abu Bakar also advised individuals who are lobbying to be candidates in the by-election not to rebel in the event they were not selected.

“PPBM Selangor has the right to submit its list of candidates, but the central leadership will choose the suitable candidate. So those who are not picked will need to support and cooperate with the party machinery to help us win the by-election.

“The party’s struggle should take precedence over personal interests,” he said.

The Semenyih by-election will be held on March 2 with the nomination of candidates on Feb 16, and early voting on February 26.

It is being called following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on January 11 due to a heart attack.

In the 14th General Election, Bakhtiar, who represented PPBM, won 23,428 votes, defeating three other candidates, Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (BN), Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (PAS) and S. Arutchelvan (PSM) with vote-majority of 8,964. — Bernama