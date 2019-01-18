Police arrest trio after Perak farm worker hit by stray bullet

The bullet is understood to have grazed the victim’s neck. — Reuters file pic

IPOH, Jan 18 — Police have arrested three men to assist investigations into the case of a 20-year-old youth hit by a stray bullet on Wednesday.

Batu Gajah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Bin Basri said the trio aged between 20 and 60 years were arrested yesterday.

“They have been remanded for four days starting from today until January 21,” he said.

Investigator also seized a homemade shotgun, believed to have been used during the incident, from one of the suspects.

Ahmad said the victim is in a stable condition and currently receiving treatment at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here.

The case is being investigated under Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1960.

The 20-year-old victim was hit by a stray bullet when he was working at a fruit farm in Taman Kinta Perdana, Batu Gajah near Clearwater Golf Club.

The bullet had grazed the victim’s neck.