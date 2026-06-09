KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Jati, a brand known for its packaged rice, is now looking to enter Malaysia’s snack aisle with the launch of Jati Chom Chom, a ready-to-eat white rice puff snack made using local rice.

In a press statement recently, Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd, the rice producer and distributor behind the brand, said the product marks its move to bring rice into a newer snacking format beyond traditional consumption.

The snack, available in Tomato and Cheese flavours, is priced from RM1.99 for a 60g pack and RM3.79 for a 112g multipack, with final prices varying by outlet and promotion.

Serba Wangi managing director Low Kok Kean said the product was part of the company’s effort to explore new uses for rice.

"By transforming local rice into a fun, light and flavourful snack experience, we aim to connect with a new generation of consumers while demonstrating how innovation can create fresh opportunities for familiar ingredients," he said.

Low Kok Kean, Managing Director, Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd delivering the welcome speech at the Jati Chom Chom Grand Launch Event held yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Jati

The product is manufactured in a facility certified to Halal, HACCP and the internationally recognised ISO 22000:2018 food safety management standard.

It was launched at Old Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday, with the ceremony officiated by Tuanku Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, DYTM Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Binti Mohamad Ariff.

DYTM Che Puan Muda Zaheeda said products such as Chom Chom could help create demand for local rice while supporting farmers and the wider rice ecosystem.

"This is the true impact that we should celebrate, how innovation connects the entire rice value chain, from paddy fields to market," she said.

Agriculture and Food Security Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak said Malaysia’s agricultural future was no longer centred only on production, but also on innovation, branding, value creation and market expansion.

The rice snack is currently available at selected Lotus's, Giant and Aeon outlets nationwide, with distribution to be expanded progressively into general trade channels.