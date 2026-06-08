KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Proton e.MAS is celebrating its second anniversary by unveiling a brand-new e.MAS 7 variant at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026.

Running from June 11 to 21 at MITEC, PRO-NET said the event will showcase its most ambitious electric line-up yet.

Since its 2024 debut, the brand has rapidly built a loyal following, fueled by a growing charging ecosystem and a shift in Malaysian driver confidence. At KLIMS 2026, the brand aims to cement its spot at the top of the EV transition.

“KLIMS 2026 is a meaningful milestone for Proton e.MAS as we reflect on how far the brand has come over the last two years.

“It is also an opportunity to give Malaysians a glimpse of what comes next in our EV journey,” said Zhang Qiang, chief executive officer of PRO-NET.

The preview of the new e.MAS 7 variant will be the primary draw, offering visitors a sneak peek at the next evolution of the series.

While full specifications remain under wraps until the official market launch, the preview will give early adopters a taste of what’s coming.

Beyond the new variant, the full Proton e.MAS fleet will be on display at Hall 7, Level 2, MITEC, with test drives available.