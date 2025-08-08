KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The official specs for Proton e.MAS 5 has been revealed, just as Pro-Net kicks off the nationwide Misi 5 preview tour for the new EV. In addition to that, we were also given access to the interior of the new B-segment electric hatchback.

However, the access was quite brief, at just 15 to 20 minutes, so we tried to learn about the e.MAS 5’s features as best as we could during the short preview time. We also get to see the unmasked exterior of the new EV, but we are not able to show it properly because there is still some work that needs to be done, according to the folks at Pro-Net.

Circling back to the specs, only the details regarding the e.MAS 5 Premium variant was officially revealed at this juncture. As per our initial encounter with Geely Xingyuan back in Shanghai, we noted that it has two variants, and this will likely apply to the e.MAS 5 as well.

Given the naming scheme of e.MAS 7, we expect the lower-end version to be called e.MAS 5 Prime too. Of course, that’s a story for another time and let’s jump straight into the e.MAS 5 Prime details.

Proton e.MAS 5 Premium battery, charging, range

For starters, the Proton e.MAS 5 Premium is equipped with a 40.16 kWh LFP battery from CATL. This allows the EV to deliver up to 325km of WLTP-rated range.

In terms of charging, we were told that the e.MAS 5 Premium can support a DC charging speed of up to 71kW. The Pro-Net representative also said that it takes around 21 minutes of DC charging to get the EV from 30% to 80%.

At the same time, the e.MAS 5 Premium also supports single-phase AC charging of up to 6.6kW. The current version of the specs sheet that we have did not say whether this EV will offer Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, but since it is based on Geely Xinyuan, we will not be surprised if the feature makes its way to Malaysia.

Proton e.MAS 5 Premium performance

As it is designed for budget-conscious customers, the e.MAS 5 also comes with rather modest performance figures. The Premium variant is equipped with a single 85kW (~114hp) electric motor that also produces 150Nm of torque.

In terms of acceleration, we were told that it can go from 0 to 50km/h in 3.9 seconds. Yes, you saw that right – a 0 to 50 acceleration figure.

Interestingly enough, the e.MAS 5 is a rear-wheel drive car which allows the EV to have a tighter turning radius of 4.95 meters. In addition to that, the Premium variant also features multi-link rear suspension alongside MacPherson struts on the front.

Proton e.MAS 5 interior

Interior-wise, you are looking at leatherette seats, both front and back, in white. The pre-production unit that we saw has manual adjusters, though, so it is unclear whether this will be the exact version that will be fitted to the e.MAS 5 Premium.

After all, we were told that the e.MAS 5 Premium will have a dual-tone roof, and the unit on display was monotone instead. Nevertheless, these seats are quite plush and comfy, especially the front seats, which felt rather snug even though they are not sport seats.

Similar to the e.MAS 7, the e.MAS 5 also has a storage area underneath its rear seats. However, the implementation is slightly different as it appears that there’s no built-in tray as opposed to its SUV sibling, and it can also hold up to 28L of items.

When it comes to the boot, the e.MAS 5 offers 375L of space, which can be further extended to 1,320L when you fold down its rear seats. The Premium variant also features the handy powered tailgate function, and last but not least, the EV also has a massive 70L frunk.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at launch

One of the most common questions we have heard these days whenever there’s a new car being launched, regardless of the brand, is “Kereta ni ada Apple CarPlay dengan Android Auto ke?”. Hence, media members also really love to throw this question to Proton, but it appears that the national automaker seems to have no problem with it for the newer models.

As per the newly launched 2026 Proton X50, the Proton e.MAS 5 will also have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at launch. This functionality will cover both wired and wireless connections.

Even though the user interface may look the same, the operating system on e.MAS 5 is Atlas Auto instead of Flyme Auto as per Geely Xingyuan. Yes, this EV not only feature the Bahasa Malaysia’s voice assistant, Aishah but also carries the same 14.6-inch infotainment display as per X50.

Of course, being an EV under Pro-Net, the e.MAS 5 comes with an integrated live charging map and support for e.MAS App. While we didn’t have enough time to test its output quality, the e.MAS 5 Premium also has a 6-speaker audio system.

Proton e.MAS 5 Premium Advanced Driver Assistance System

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is something that has already become a norm as of late, and even a B-segment EV like e.MAS 5 also has it. For the e.MAS 5 Premium variant, here’s the list of its ADAS features:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Front Vehicle Departure (FVD)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

As you may have noticed, this EV does not come with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), unlike the e.MAS 7. Meanwhile, the e.MAS 6 Premium also features 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and rear parking sensors.

In addition to having Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), there is also the G-TCS anti-slip and anti-skid system. It is apparently designed to reduce wheel slippage on low-traction surfaces and also helps reduce the torque response time on the EV. — SoyaCincau