SEOUL, Jan 26 — South Korean teenagers are increasingly turning to Instagram handles rather than phone numbers to stay connected with new acquaintances, according to a recent survey.

The Korea Herald reported that the survey, conducted by Woori Bank with 3,729 respondents aged 14 to 18, found that 70.3 per cent of teens preferred sharing social media accounts over other methods. In contrast, 57.5 per cent exchanged phone numbers, while just 15.8 per cent opted for KakaoTalk IDs.

Instagram emerged as the top choice for initial connections, with 97.5 per cent of teens naming it their preferred platform. This was significantly ahead of X, formerly Twitter, used by only 9 per cent of respondents.

Despite its dominance in daily communication, KakaoTalk was notably less popular for first-time interactions.

According to the report, this shift reflects a generational change, as today’s youth are increasingly described as the “call-phobia” generation. Teens reportedly find phone calls intrusive or stressful, favouring text-based communication.

Instagram’s messaging features and visual tools, such as stories and reels, provide a more comfortable way to interact.

Sharing social media handles also offers greater control and privacy, according to the survey.

While phone numbers are perceived as personal, an Instagram profile allows teens to vet potential connections and present a curated version of their lives.

However, teens’ choice of communication tools varies by context. While Instagram is used for staying in touch with close friends and new connections, KakaoTalk remains the default platform for family communication, with 94.2 per cent using it to contact parents.

On the other hand, X was the preferred platform for online friendships due to its anonymity and niche communities, The Korea Herald reported.