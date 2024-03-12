PARIS, March 12 — Wedding season is just around the corner, and already, Pinterest has shared details of its report on the year’s hottest wedding trends. This year, forget tradition, and aim for a vintage vibe, a gothic aesthetic or the opposite effect with a splash of colour.

For future brides and grooms, especially those from Generation Z, weddings in 2024 will be all about originality. In its latest report on 2024 wedding trends, Pinterest revealed an increased interest in colourful ceremonies. Searches for burnt orange and sage green wedding decors rose by 450 per cent between February 2023 and February 2024, worldwide. Ceremonies in colourful gardens also appealed to internet users (+650 per cent). And Gen Z brides and grooms are seeing red, literally, as searches for brides in red have increased by 120 per cent for this generation alone.

The latest trends, such as “dark fantasy“ are also making inroads into wedding themes. In fact, searches have soared (+1,650 per cent) in the space of a year. The gothic trend seems to be continuing, reflected in searches for dark colours (+260 per cent) and Victorian gothic weddings (+170 per cent), with a focus on dark romance (+144 per cent) among Gen Z. Even black dresses for bridal parties were in demand, with searches up by over 200 per cent.

Timeless classics

But if originality is the order of the day, the classics persist, even among young people. Searches for vintage lace wedding dresses show a 200 per cent increase among Gen Z, as do vintage 1970s wedding dresses (+42 per cent) and vintage wedding rings (+430 per cent) among the general population.

While “earthy” wedding dresses (+50 per cent among Gen Z) may have always been a classic, the report notes an increase in interest in small forest weddings (+170 per cent), as well as natural wedding hairstyles for curly hair (+280 per cent) and soft makeup (+410 per cent).

In terms of decoration, vintage Mexican (+390 per cent) and vintage Italian (+310 per cent) weddings charmed internet users.

In one year, more than three billion wedding-related searches and over 10 billion wedding ideas were saved worldwide on the platform, according to the 2024 Pinterest Wedding Report. — ETX Studio