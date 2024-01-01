KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — New year, New parking rates! If you’re planning to drive to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to shop, dine, watch a movie or charge your electric vehicle, take note that you’ll have to pay more for parking effective January 1, 2024. The mall’s parking management Edisijuta Parking Sdn Bhd revealed a price revision which increases the hourly rate by 33 per cent.

Pavilion KL 2024 parking rates

As shown above, the hourly rates for Pavilion KL carpark have increased from RM3 per hour to RM4 per hour for all days including weekdays, weekends and public holidays. On top of that, the maximum charge per day has increased from RM30 per day to RM40 per day.

The per-entry rate after 5pm (until 7am) has also increased from RM8 to RM10. For the weekends, they have removed the per-entry rate. That means you’ll have to pay the normal rate of RM4 per hour (up to maximum of RM40 per day) if you enter the carpark during the evenings of Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The penalty for a lost ticket has also doubled from RM50 to RM100. If your vehicle gets clamped for illegal parking, the clamp release fee remains unchanged at RM100.

EV Chargers at Pavilion KL

Pavilion KL has a total of 12 EV charging points located at Level B1 near Pillar C21. The biggest EV charging network at the mall is the Tesla Supercharger which has a total of 8 DC fast charging stalls capable of pushing up to 250kW. These chargers are exclusive to Tesla vehicles only and they are priced at RM1.25 per kWh.

To discourage hogging, Tesla charges idle fees that can go up to RM4 per minute if you don’t move your vehicle after you’re done charging. Tesla owners can use these chargers by simply plugging the nozzle into the charging port, and the charging session is billed to your Tesla account.

Right behind the Tesla Superchargers are Shell Recharge x ParkEasy EV charging stations. Also located at Level B1 near Pillar C11, there are two DC charging bays and two AC charging bays. The 60kW DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles is priced at RM1.50 per kWh. Meanwhile, the 22kW AC charger with two Type-2 nozzles is priced at RM1.00 per kWh.

To activate and pay for Shell Recharge, you’ll need to use the ParkEasy app (Google Play Store, Apple App Store) and reload your account with credits.

If you don’t want to pay for parking for a quick EV top-up, the next best alternative in Bukit Bintang is ChargEV’s 320kW DC Chargers at Berjaya Times Square. The chargers are located at the valet area of the mall’s main entrance. You can charge your EV without any valet fees for up to 30 minutes. These chargers are currently priced at RM1.60 per kWh (or RM1.20 per kWh for ChargEV members) and you can activate it via Setel, JomCharge and ChargEV apps.

Why not take the MRT to Pavilion KL?

If you want to visit Pavilion KL and other attractions at Bukit Bintang, why not take the MRT? Besides being a cheaper option, it saves you the hassle of going through traffic jams just to get in or out of Bukit Bintang. In case you didn’t know, you can enjoy unlimited rides on BRT, MRT, LRT, Monorail and also RapidKL and MRT shuttle busses for only RM5 per day with MyCity Pass.

This unlimited pass is offered to Malaysians only and you can purchase it at all LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT counters. Just present your Touch ‘n Go card (Make sure a minimum RM10 balance is available) and your MyKad (IC) for verification. You can learn more about the MyCity pass on RapidKL’s page. — SoyaCincau