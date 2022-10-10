Move over instant noodles cooked the traditional way, do you fancy instant noodle serve with coffee as the soup? — Screengrab from Instagram/ radiokarohan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Gone are the days when instant noodles are served with your choice of seafood, eggs and vegetables.

A food vlogger RJ Rohan got social media users all riled up when he shared a clip of a street vendor serving instant noodles cooked in coffee.

In the clip that was uploaded by Rohan as part of his Chef Kaandi series, the street vendor was seen boiling coffee in a frying pan before putting in the hydrated noodles that had been broken into two pieces.

The vendor then adds capsicum, onion, red chilli, coriander before topping it with the seasoning.

Before dishing out the food, the vendor added cocoa powder and after pouring it into a styrofoam bowl, the vendor tops it with ketchup.

Rohan, who listed himself as a New Delhi-based radio jockey, anchor and speaker, captioned the video as RIP Maggie.

His followers were understandably angry with how the vendor treated the simple instant noodles.

One of them @raja__lahoriya said the government should expel the vendor from the country for cooking such nonsense.

Another follower @un_sung_war_rior questioned the digestive system of whoever ate the concoction.

According to Hindustan Times, the clip has been viewed 15,100 times with nearly 800 likes a day after it was uploaded.