Woman in Singapore tries and fails to ‘reserve’ parking lot after motorist reverses vehicle into it (VIDEO)

A woman in Singapore failed to reserve a parking lot for her husband after a driver reversed their vehicle into the lot the woman was standing on. — Screen capture via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A woman in Singapore, who wanted to “reserve” a parking lot for her husband was forced to remove herself from the lot after a motorist reversed their car into it.

The couple had spotted an empty parking lot at Marina Bay Sands and to ensure they got the lot, the wife stood at the lot to reserve it while waiting for her husband to come, Asia One reported.

Unfortunately for them, before her husband reached the lot, another motorist arrived and proceeded to reverse their car despite protests from the woman.

The incident came to light after a two-minute clip captured by the driver’s dashcam was shared on social media.

From the video, the woman can be seen casually standing in the empty parking lot and while a red sedan passed up the chance to park at the said lot, the dashcam driver refused to give in.

This driver slowly reversed his car as the woman continuously knocked on the car, in an attempt to stop him from parking.

She walked towards the driver’s seat, telling the driver she had already reserved the parking lot.

“I insisted that we should get the security but she said she will report it to the police, she proceeded to walk away and said ‘I will see you next week’,” said the driver in the caption.

Social media users were supportive of the driver’s action.

Steven Chia commented that the woman should reserve the parking lot with a tissue paper while Melvin Ng praised the driver for not giving in to such shameless action.